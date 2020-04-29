Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national non-profit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. It has benefitted Franklin County youth for 40 years.
The program began in the late 1920’s as an annual floral pageant by the Mobile Alabama Junior Chamber of Commerce, known today as the Jaycees.
The Junior Chamber changed the program to be for school juniors after WWII, and soon found that girls from far more than just their area were participating. It was decided to make the competition a national program.
By 1963 all 50 states being represented in the national finals. Franklin County joined the program in 1981 with eight participants. Diane Bingham became the first title winner and Farm Bureau Chairman Sondra Hobbs and Junior Miss Chairman Alice King oversaw the proceedings.
In 1982 there were eight contestants and Myrel Barger won the title. King continued her role as Junior Miss Chairman and Shauna Leak was the Farm Bureau Chairman. 1983 saw five contestants competing in six categories and the competition was moved from September to July. Shauna Leak took on both chairmanships. Tracy Andersen received the Franklin county title.
The fourth annual Junior Miss program increased to 12 participants and was won by Kristen Rindlisbaker. Peggy Bingham was the Farm Bureau Chairman and Shauna Leak continued as Junior Miss Chairman.
The number of girls competing more than doubled in the 5th annual program of 1985, reaching 28 contestants and the program was moved to May. Tamra Stanko took the title. Joan Lindhardt and Sharon Bergquist were the chairs beginning a long line of service by Berquist. She remains the current Farm Bureau Women’s Chairman and has served in that capacity since 1985.
In 1986, the number of categories increased to nine and a record number of girls participating, which has yet to be matched. Robyn Hawarth was named queen out of 30 contestants. Bergquist was joined by Kathy Hull as the Junior Miss chair. The competition was moved to April, where it has remained ever since.
The seventh annual competition was won by Lezli Gamble who competed in ten categories with 24 girls. Eloise Bronson took over as Junior Miss Chair.
Jennifer Stewart competed with 18 contestants in 1988 for the crown in eight categories. Liz Woolf became the Junior Miss Chair.
Heather Christensen won the title out of 14 and Caron Bowles was the Junior Miss chairman in 1989.
Carrie Stewart was the 1990 title winner and the number of categories increased to 11. Eloise Bronson became the Junior Miss chair.
In 1991 Caroline Fackerell took the title out of 24 contestants. Kathy Hull, now Jepsen, returned as chair and Vicki Henderson was her co-chairman beginning her service in the program.
Tara Egley won in 1992, and the program directors were Bergquist, Henderson and Julie Smith as co-chairmen.
This set the stage for the next 28 years as those three have run the program in Franklin County ever since.
“We love it,” said Julie Smith. “It used to be a lot of work but now we are in a groove and it just flows. Vicki and I each have three sons and this was our opportunity to do the girl thing. The amazing part is what it does for the girls that we have watched over the years. They gain confidence and step out of their box and comfort zone. Little girls at the start become beautiful young women. What is inside shines forth as they really grow and deal with things they’ve never dealt with. We’ve had some come back and tell us they got jobs due to what they learned from the interview portion. I don’t know how to describe it — it’s like a caterpillar coming out of its cocoon as a beautiful butterfly.”
Kathleen Linton, Marisa Hollingsworth, Lisa Cole, Amanda Hull, Becky Child, Dani Bowles, Melissa Bowles, Jaclyn Cox, Afton Hollingsworth, Valarie Sharp, Katie Checketts, Andrea Summers, Madison Beckstead, Ronnie Love, Megan Slade, Brynne Cook, Elizabeth Child, Priscilla Hobbs, Laken Hemsley, Hannah Waite, Kennedy Bingham, Sarah Geddes, Jacee Hammons, Stephanie Oliverson, Gracie Swainston, Kassie Kunz and Katelyn Oliverson complete the list of winners in that order. Oliverson is the current DYW representing Franklin County until the 2020 winner is chosen.
The program provides young women with scholarships and training to help them succeed in college and in life. The skills they are judged on are interview (25%), scholastics (25%), talent (20%), fitness (15%), and self-expression (15%). The winner at the county level goes on to compete at the state level and if they win there they move to the national level.
After being crowned at any level, the young woman and her court are expected not only to represent the DYW program but to provide community service and use their influence to promote good.