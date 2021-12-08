On Saturday, November 6, 2021 Ben Ward was awarded his Eagle at an outdoor ceremony at the local Oxford park.
Ben started attending scouts when the Wards lived in Malad.
“Malad has some incredible scout leaders who really care about the boys,” said his mother Jill Ward. “When our church separated themselves from the scouting program, these leaders formed a community troop (troop 1776) and continued on with their great work of teaching boys valuable skills and essential values to be successful in life. Since our move to Oxford over six years ago, they have been persistent in keeping our boys involved with their scouting troop. As a result Enoch was able to receive his Eagle a few years back and now Ben has received that same award. Ben is such a kind, caring determined, and intelligent young man.”
Ben had really wanted to build a playset for the small local park in Oxford for his Eagle project. but as he started to research what it would take to complete such a project. he realized that he would not have time to complete it by his 18th birthday.
His thoughts then turned to building a bench to donate to the park. He then had the amazing idea to dedicate it to the oldest living man in our community, Dee Boyce, who has served our country (U.S. Navy at the end of WWII) and the community in countless ways, including serving as the local historian for years.
The oldest homestead in Oxford, settled in 1864, belongs to Boyce’s great-grandfather and is located on his property. He has made that home into a little museum by gathering a variety of historical documents and artifacts through the years and he openly welcomes anyone to visit and become more acquainted with the history of the Oxford area. When Ben dedicated the bench to Dee at the ceremony, Dee in return presented Ben with a lovely book on the history of Oxford with colored pictures and all.
As part of the ceremony Ben’s father, Larry, gave an inspirational talk. In his talk he shared the following poem entitled “Good Timber” by Douglas Malloch. This was a powerful message for those present, as Larry is currently battling stage IV pancreatic cancer and Ben has battled the disease of ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T) since he was born.
The Tree That Never Had To Fight
For Sun And Sky And Air And Light,
But stood out in the open plain
And always got its share of rain,
Never became a forest king
But lived and died a scrubby thing.
The man who never had to toil
To gain and farm his patch of soil,
Who never had to win his share
Of sun and sky and light and air,
Never became a manly man
But lived and died as he began.
Good timber does not grow with ease,
The stronger wind, the stronger trees,
The further sky, the greater length,
The more the storm, the more the strength.
By sun and cold, by rain and snow,
In trees and men good timbers grow.
Where thickest lies the forest growth
We find the patriarchs of both.
And they hold counsel with the stars
Whose broken branches show the scars
Of many winds and much of strife.
This is the common law of life.
“The bench turned out beautifully and the weather was decent as well,” said Jill Ward.
Ben presented the parent pins, two mentor pins, and a grandparent pin as part of the ceremony. Brian Hennessy, a local neighbor who opened up his shop and mentored Ben through the whole building process, received one of the mentor pins. The other pin was given to Ben’s scout leader, Tony McClain, who has been the persistent rock behind making this all happen. A grandparent pin was presented to his grandmother, Trudy Ward. Trudy has served as a merit badge counselor for years and was very instrumental in helping Ben complete some of his badges.
The event was well attended, with people from as far away as Maryland (Dee’s daughter) coming for the event. Ben’s Aunt Janice drove eight hours from Nevada to attend, and a group of family drove three hours from Utah County to join them. Ben had two of his scout-aged cousins, Porter and Collin, do the presentation of the American flag.
“We appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and would like to offer special thanks to Ben’s financial and material donors,” said Jill Ward.
Those donors include Brian and Tara Hennessy (Hennessy Construction), Steve and Laurie Fisher, ValDean Fisher (in memory of Doug Fisher), Brent Fisher (Fisher Painting), Kirk and Nelladee Waldron, Levi and Jenessa Waldron, Sally Jones, and Kyle Chatterton (Incredible Concrete).
At the end of the ceremony, delicious cinnamon rolls and muffins that were so kindly donated by Rae’s Bake Shop & Cafe on State Street in Preston were enjoyed by all.