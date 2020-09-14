The Pirates (3-0) travel to Meridian on Friday, Sept. 18, to play football against Cole Valley Christian School at 7 p.m.
Last Friday, the team turned the ball four times against Marsh Valley (2-2), but was bailed out by its defense, which also came up with four takeaways. As a result, the Pirates were able to extend their winning streak to 13.
“Well, it was a good lesson learner of a game for us,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “I think our kids needed a little wake-up call and Marsh Valley definitely gave them that. We made a lot of mistakes tonight and, honestly, it was the worst we’ve played all year. But (our guys) were still able to get the win, so I’ll give them credit for that. And the defense obviously stepped up and played very well, but offensively we’ve got a lot of things we need to fix and Marsh Valley exposed some things, and I guess it’s better that it happened now than two or three weeks from now.”
West Side scored twice in the second quarter and took a 14-0 advantage into the half. Cage Brokens burned the Eagles on a 96-yard sprint to paydirt, and Bryler Shurtliff snared a Blaize Brown pass for a 58-yard catch and run to the end zone. Brokens ended up amassing 170 yards on 20 carries, while Brown threw for 159 yards.
A slim chance of a Marsh Valley comeback was terminated by Shurtliff, who intercepted a pass in the waning seconds of the contest. It was the third INT for the athletic 6-foot-4 junior.
“Well, he made some great plays tonight offensively and defensively,” Moser said of Shurtliff. “He’s just a great athlete. ... Like I said, most receivers are smaller than him and he just kind of swallows them up, and anything that’s a jump ball he’s going to go up and get, he’s going to win those battles, so it’s definitely an advantage to have a kid like that.”
Josh Reeder also picked up a pass for the West Side defense, which has only given up a combined 12 points in three games.
The 2A Pirates beat a 3A program for the second week in a row.