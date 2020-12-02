An accident on State Street in Preston at 3:34 a.m. Nov. 24, destroyed two trees, concrete planter boxes and took out a small chunk of the Wells Fargo building’s wall, in addition to the damage it did to the vehicles and people involved.
A U-Haul truck driven by Rachael Cook from California was traveling at a high rate of speed collided with the back of a 2014 Dodge pickup being driven by Franklin County resident Kyle Tripp. The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and came to rest on the sidewalk in front of the Wells Fargo building, after destroying two planter boxes with trees in them as well as damaging the corner of the building.
The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicle and both were taken to the Franklin County Medical Center for minor, non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed from the scene.
Cook was cited for failure to drive at a reasonable and prudent speed, reckless driving, and failure to provide insurance to an officer.
”The Preston Police Department would like to express our gratitude to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Fire Department and the Franklin County Ambulance Association for their quick response and help at the scene,” said Preston Police Chief Dan McCammon.