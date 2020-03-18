A 5.7 earthquake woke residents of Utah this morning and some in Franklin County, too.
The U.S. Geological Service reports that the earthquake was centered four miles NNE of Magna, Utah, and measured at 6.6 miles deep at 7:09 a.m.
Over a dozen aftershocks have followed and more are expected throughout the day. They have ranged fro 2.8 to 3.8 on the Richter scale. A second one was felt in Franklin County at 8:03 a.m.
Utah Power is reporting a power outage in the Magna area affecting 12,000 people.
KSL News is reporting that this is the biggest earthquake to hit the Wasatch Front since 1992.
Locally, people are reporting that they felt their beds shake, lights swinging and porch chimes ringing.
Facebook posts note people feeling the temblor from Burley to Star Valley and south to Utah Valley.
If damages are reported locally, they will be reported here.