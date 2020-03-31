Eight earthquakes, including one capable of causing significant damage, rocked Idaho on Tuesday evening.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the first of the quakes was a powerful 6.5 magnitude temblor that occurred about 44 miles west of Challis around 5:52 p.m. It was followed by a 3.6 magnitude quake at 6:01 p.m., a 4.6 magnitude quake at 6:27 p.m., a 3.4 magnitude quake at 6:49 p.m., a 3.5 magnitude quake at 7:03 p.m., a 3.3 magnitude quake at 7:13 p.m., a 3.2 magnitude quake at 7:23 p.m. and a 3.1 magnitude quake at 7:27 p.m.
The seven smaller quakes occurred within 15 miles to the northwest, west, southwest and south of the first quake, according to the USGS.
All of the quakes occurred in sparsely populated mountainous terrain.
Although the epicenter of the earthquakes were around 300 miles away, some Franklin County residents are reported that they felt the quake.
Jill Durrant, Preston, said she was sitting in her kitchen and the pans hanging on her wall started swaying a little.
"I felt just a little bit like I was on a boat and my brain was sloshing around. Not huge, but enough to think it was weird," she said.
Her mother, in Whitney, noticed it, and people in Clifton noted through social media that they felt it as well. News stations and social media posts note that people around Idaho and northern Utah felt the temblor.
Magnitude 6.5 quakes are capable of causing significant damage, especially in populated areas, while quakes in the 3.1 to 4.6 magnitude range are typically only capable of causing minor damage.
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday evening’s 6.5 magnitude quake was felt throughout the state.
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management said it has received no reports that the quakes caused any damage or injuries, but the agency is still in the process of contacting emergency responders throughout the state for updates.
Idaho State Police said its troopers are also searching for damage and injuries, but thus far have found none.
State police said they received numerous calls from citizens about Tuesday evening’s earthquakes.
According to the USGS forecast, "over the next week there is a 4% chance of one or more aftershocks larger than magnitude 6.5. It is likely there will be smaller earthquakes over the next week, as well, with 4 to 790 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks. Magnitude 3 and above are large enough to be felt near the epicenter. The number of aftershocks will drop off over time, but a large aftershock can increase the numbers again, temporarily."