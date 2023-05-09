...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1134 AM MDT, emergency management and National Weather
Service survey teams reported localized minor flooding
continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some
precipitation forecast, localized flooding is expected to
continue this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton, and Emigration Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, melting
snow, and reservoir releases is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1138 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with
forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is
expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Henderson Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, Malad
River, Rowley Creek, Wright Creek, Birch Creek, Rattlesnake
Creek, Campbell Creek, Bannock Creek, Sheep Creek, Mill
Creek, Samaria Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Third Creek,
Deep Creek, Yellow Dog Creek, Precipice Creek, Potter Creek,
Devil Creek, Little Malad River, Weston Creek, Hawkins Creek,
Hill Creek, Cherry Creek, and Station Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Localized flooding caused by a combination of rain and
melting snow continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including
the following areas, in central Idaho, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun
Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In southeast Idaho, Bear
Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rain and melting snow may result
in localized flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying
fields, and other flood-prone locations. Some low-water crossings
may be flooded, and localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses remain possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Franklin County employees push a camera into the Worm Creek culvert underneath East Oneida in Preston in an attempt to identify what is causing a blockage on Monday, May 8. They could not determine what it was.
NECIA P. SEAMONS
Worm Creek has grown into a lake north of East Oneida due to a blockage in the culvert under the road.
Something that lodged in a culvert beneath the new section of road on East Oneida has created a lake out of Worm Creek on the north side of the road, according to Franklin County officials.
On Tuesday, crews were cutting into the road to remove the obstruction. East Oneida remains closed until the road can be repaired.
On the afternoon of May 6, water released from Glendale Reservoir had backed up enough that the banks of Worm Creek were submerged, but the problem wasn’t apparent. However, the water reached a depth of 12 feet overnight, said Troy Moser, director of the Franklin County Road and Bridge Department.
Water flowing down Worm Creek from Glendale Reservoir was shut off Sunday morning, May 7. County and Preston City officials tried to determine what was blocking the culvert Sunday and again on Monday.
Because the road is still under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Transportation, which has yet to finalize the project of raising the level of the road since 2018, their engineer was asked to direct efforts to solve the problem. He was expected to arrive Monday afternoon.
According to Lyle Porter, past president of Consolidated Irrigation Company (CIC), there is a lot of water in the snow that filled the Worm Creek drainage area, which fills Glendale Reservoir.
“If all that melted at once, and none of it went into the ground and if the snow depth was equal across the whole 15 miles of the drainage area, it would fill the reservoir four times,” said Porter.
Snow-water equivalents are based on readings taken within the Worm Creek drainage area twice a year.
“The average snow/water equivalent (over the last 30 years) is 16.5 inches, said Porter. “This year we had 32 inches — double the 30-year average.”
That information alarmed CIC officials, said its president Brian Jensen, and the company began releasing water from the reservoir in January to make room for what might come down this year. When temperatures rose after the especially heavy snowstorms in March and April, the amount of water coming into the reservoir escalated. In April, the CIC installed an additional valve on the reservoir so a second spillway could be opened.
In accordance, the county installed a second culvert under Glendale Road to handle the amount of water being released from the reservoir.
Currently, the Glendale Reservoir is just over half full, said Jensen, and the company has begun delivering water to canals as shareholders call for it.
This winter has been difficult for water management.
“Not only is it a record snowpack, but I don’t know when it has been cold this late and the runoff has begun so late,” said Porter. Furthermore, the wide fluctuation in temperatures changes the level of runoff continually, said both Jensen and Porter.
If we could predict it, we wouldn’t have a problem — we’d just manage it,” said Jensen.
With water again rising behind Glendale Reservoir, officials were working under pressure to clear the culvert under the road. Later on Monday, officials decided the best course of action was to cut into the road and remove the blockage. East Oneida was closed Tuesday, May 9, at 7 a.m. and will remain closed until the road can be repaired.
