Construction has started up again on the county side of East Oneida. The crews started last week and expect to work for about six weeks before shutting down again for the winter, reported Preston City Engineer Tyrell Simpson, at the Oct. 12 city council meeting.
Work had ceased for six weeks while the fill already placed in the hollow continued to settle. It has now stabilized and leveled out, said Wood, who oversees the project. Crews are now working to finish the wall, then will bring in additional fill, he said.
After that fill sits or a couple of weeks, it will be monitored. Based on how that goes, they’ll either put more fill in or wait until next year. IN any case, guardrails will be placed before the road is reopened. The goal is to have the road open for the winter.
The section of the road in Creamery Hollow will be finished next year. The county hollow will require more time before it can be finished.