East Oneida closed today, May 4, as crews begin the second phase of raising the road through the hollows that intersect it on either side of 800 East. The process began in 2018, and is expected to be finished in another couple of years.
However, the road closure for this phase is expected to last through July, 2020.
Crews are raising the roadbed in Creamery Hollow, which is within Preston City's boundaries, with 12 feet of fill and are installing new drainage pipes there.
In the county hollow to the east of 800 East, they will begin building a retaining wall, said Kyle Wood, project manager. Once this phase is completed, the road "has to settle another 12-18 months," said Wood. "Then we will come back in for last stage: curb and gutter, black top, other amenities," he said.
Wood noted that no traffic will be allowed through the barricades. Local traffic will have to use detours.
"There will be no cars through the county hollow," he said. There may be some minor traffic allowed through the city hollow, but instrumentation set up for settlement in the middle of the road will prevent most of that, he said.