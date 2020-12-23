These easy cherry chocolates are an annual favorite of family and friends. I use an easy to make fondant that’s powdered and all you have to do is mix cream and butter with it.
90 MINUTES
INGREDIENTS
1 pound easy powdered fondant
2-3 Tbsp cream
6 tbsp butter
3 dozen maraschino cherries
3 cups melted semi-sweet chocolate
INSTRUCTIONS
Add the powdered fondant to the bowl of your mixer with the paddle attachment on.
In a saucepan, add the cream and butter melting the butter and cream together.
Add the cream and butter mixture to the powdered fondant and blend together until it pulls together into a soft “dough”.
Remove from the mixer, cover and let it sit for 1 hour before using.
Place the maraschino cherries onto a paper towel line baking sheet to absorb excess liquid. Pat them dry to absorb any excess liquid.
Once the maraschino cherries are dry out, take about 2 tsp of prepared fondant and wrap around the cherry. Place the fondant wrapped maraschino cherries on large piece of parchment paper.
Melt the chocolate and temper if needed. Cool the chocolate to about 95 degree’s to start dipping.
Take a fondant wrapped cherry and dip it in the melted chocolate covering its completely. place the freshly dipped cherry on a piece of parchment and continue dipping the cherries until they are all dipped.
Once the curry chocolates have set, check the bottom of the cherries and carefully dip the bottoms of the cherry chocolates if needed.
Let the cherry chocolate set up and place them in an airtight container for about two weeks to allow the centers to liquify around the cherries. Serve and enjoy!