Do you want to eat more heart-healthy? Start eating the Mediterranean way. Mediterranean eating blends healthy eating with traditional Mediterranean flavors and cooking methods.
Why Mediterranean Eating?
Mediterranean eating was first noticed in the 1960s when there were fewer deaths from heart disease in Mediterranean countries, such as Italy, than in the U.S. and northern Europe. Later studies found that Mediterranean eating may lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
What is Mediterranean Eating?
Mediterranean eating is based on the traditional cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. It is typically high in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nut and seeds and olive oil. Other elements include shared meals with family and friends, a glass of red wine and physical activity.
Plant based
Plants are the foundation of Mediterranean eating. Moderate amounts of dairy, poultry and eggs are also central, as is seafood. In contrast, red meat is only occasionally eaten.
Fatty fish — such as albacore tuna, salmon and lake trout — are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that may reduce inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids also help decrease triglycerides, reduce blood clotting, and decrease the risk of stroke and heart failure.
Healthy fats
With Mediterranean eating, olive oil is the primary source of added fat. It provides monounsaturated fat, which may lower total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Nuts and seeds also contain monounsaturated fat.
Additionally, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) contains antioxidants called polyphenols, which may have many health benefits. The more polyphenols, the greater the health benefits. Fresher oil has a higher the polyphenol content. Age or exposure to heat, light or oxygen lowers polyphenol content.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Buying Guide
Buy oil that comes from a single place or at least one country.
Choose cold-pressed or cold-extracted oil. Adding heat allows producers to extract more oil, but the heat damages antioxidants and reduce health benefits.
Light olive oil is refined, and heat treated to take away odor and flavor. While it is still high in monounsaturated fat, the heat lessens health benefits from the polyphenols.
A dark glass container protects the oil from oxygen and light.
Avoid bottles on the top shelf. They may be older or damaged from light and heat above.
Buy within 15 months of the harvest date to ensure that no oxidization has occurred.
What about wine?
Mediterranean eating allows red wine in moderation. Although alcohol has been associated with a reduced risk of heart disease in some studies, it’s not risk free. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans advise against starting to drink or drinking more often for potential health benefits.
Eating the Mediterranean way
Interested in trying to eat the Mediterranean way? These tips will help you get started:
Boost fruit and vegetable intake. Aim for 7 to 10 servings a day of fruit and vegetables.
Choose whole grains. Switch to whole-grain bread, cereal and pasta.
Use healthy fats. Use EVOO instead of butter when cooking. Replace spreading butter or margarine on bread with dipping it in flavored olive oil.
Eat more seafood. Eat fish twice a week. Fresh or water-packed tuna, salmon and trout are healthy choices. Avoid deep-fried fish.
Reduce red meat. Replace with fish, poultry or beans for meat. If you eat meat, choose small, lean portions.
Enjoy some dairy. Try Greek or plain yogurt and small amounts of a variety of cheeses.
Spice it up. Enhance flavor and lower salt with herbs and spices.