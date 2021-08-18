When preparing for bed, most people reach for a warm cup of milk or a cold glass of water. However, if you want something with more substance and science-based benefits for helping you get to sleep, it should be walnuts.
While you may not think of this nutritious nut as the most obvious choice for pre-bedtime snack, walnuts are full of nutritional benefits that are great for your overall health as well as help promote a restful night of sleep.
Health Benefits of Walnuts
Walnuts contain more alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)—an anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acid—than any other nut. Additionally, a serving of walnuts contains 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 11 percent of your daily magnesium needs. They also supply many antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which improve gut health and reduce risk of chronic disease.
While you could eat walnuts any time of the day, bedtime is a great time to eat walnuts because they have numerous compounds that are tied to healthy sleep patterns. They’re a good source of tryptophan, an amino acid that your body uses to produce serotonin and melatonin – both involved in regulating sleep.
Further, walnuts contain melatonin, the hormone that governs your sleep-wake cycle that is necessary for quality sleep. Rather than taking melatonin pills, you could snack on a few walnuts. Working with melatonin is the magnesium in walnuts. This relaxing mineral helps induce deep sleep. Magnesium helps your body and brain relax. This helps you fall asleep.
Finally, because walnuts are packed with healthy fats and fiber, they can contribute to eating healthy overall which promotes better sleep. Eating foods high in saturated fat and added sugar but low in fiber has been linked with sleep disturbances. While a higher fiber diet that is lower in sugar and saturated fat may help with deeper, more restorative sleep.
How Many Walnuts to Eat?
There is not a specific recommendation for how many walnuts to eat for better sleep. Most people could benefit from replacing one or two regular snacks with some walnuts. One study found that simply adding two ounces of walnuts per day for six months led to healthier eating. One ounce of walnuts is about 14 halves.
Ways to Eat Walnuts
Walnuts are a highly versatile ingredient that work in both savory and sweet recipes. Eat them in their most natural form (i.e., raw), and use them to top yogurt parfaits, overnight oats, or salads. You can also blend them into smoothies or whirl them into a dip.
Getting a good night’s rest is more crucial than ever and noshing on walnuts is one delicious way to help get you there. Something as simple as upgrading your snack to include walnuts has the potential to improve mood, sleep, and well-being. Next time you find yourself searching for a bedtime snack, grab walnuts.