Members of the community and many visitors join the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation (NSBN) today, Jan. 29, to memorialize those lost to a massacre there in 1863.
The guest speaker is Larry Echo Hawk, a former general authority of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who currently works for the Utah Attorney General's office as a liaison for Utah's Native American population. He also served in the Obama administration as the Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs, and once worked as the Idaho Attorney General. He was the first Native American to hold the position in any state.
Echo Hawk recently helped negotiate a deal that will finally, and for the first time, bring electricity to an area in Southern Utah, which is home to a large Navajo population, said Darren Parry, chairman of the NBSN.
Parry said he will announce when the tribe will break ground for the interpretive center they plan to build, as well as the new site. Originally, the site was located next to HWY 91. However, a high water table posed significant problems to the planned center, and since its announcement, the NBSN has acquired land on a ridge west of the massacre site that overlooks the entire valley.
To date, the tribe has raised $2.5 million of the $5 million the center is projected to cost. The center will be used not only to memorialize the site, but to offer the public information on the people who made their home there before the west was colonized by European settlers. It will be a place where the NBSN will be able to preserve their heritage, as well.
In addition to Echo Hawk's remarks, Parry said Brenn Hill and Michael Grose will perform songs each have written about the 1863 tragedy, and the names of those victims who have been identified will be read.
Following, those who gather for the ceremony will be invited to a chili luncheon prepared by the members of the NBSN, said Parry.
Parry, recently wrote a book detailing the Bear River Massacre from his people's perspective through memories recorded by his grandmother, Mae Timbimboo Parry. He will be hosted at a book signing on Feb. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston.
Copies of the book are available at The Preston Citizen.