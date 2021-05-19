The spirit of Thomas Edison lives on through the annual Edison Awards, presented this year in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Since 1987, the Edison Awards have “recognized and honored some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world,” states the website. This year, Austin Brackin is the designer and developer of a product that received one of those awards: The Quick Core Hole Saw.
It is a game changer in the industry, allowing the user to quickly engage a release sleeve, releasing the plug without additional tools. It was featured on the cover of the January 2021 edition of Wood Magazine as one of the year’s most innovative new tools.
The saw took about two years to develop, said Brackin, once the concept was presented to him. Scott Terris, a carpenter in Wyoming, came up with the idea, but was unable to make it work efficiently.
Luke Groesbeck, manager at South Fork Hardware, in Preston, made sure the store was the first to carry the revolutionary tool. It can be found online and will soon be available in a variety of other retailers and online merchants.
Some prior recipients of the Edison Awards have been: The Coca-Cola Co., 3M, Ralph Lauren, AT&T Inc., Avon Products, Inc, Cisco, Healthsense, Inc., Intuit, Nike, Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., Lockheed Martin, Dyson Inc. Coors, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SpaceX and Nest.
Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) garnered 1,093 U.S. patents, making him a household name across the world. Edison pioneered five industries which transformed the world, including the incandescent electric light and the system of electrical power, the phonograph and recorded sound, the telephone transmitter, the storage battery, as well as movies and the motion-picture camera.
Brakin and his wife, Vicky, attended the prestigious Edison Awards Gala in Ft. Myers, Florida. He is the owner and operator of Brackin Machine, a company he has operated since he was 16 years old.
At the time, he was working for Valley Implement, after what was usually a frustrating day at school. “It didn’t play to how my mind works,” he said. “I was angry all the time.”
But when he went home, he would “feel like a rock star,” he said. “I’d build something in the garage,” something that always seemed to be impressing someone. The first time he landed in the newspaper, was at the age of three, said his parents. They were living in Florida at the time, and Austin had taken the wheels off of an old shopping cart, added the seat of a lawnmower and made a front axel from a 2X4 to create, in essence, a wiggle car.
Austin started working with Machine Dynamics, and learned by watching Steve Bly, how to work the machinery. Pretty soon, he was making helpful suggestions to his boss, who trained him to edit coding on the machining equipment.
Later, when Valley Implement ran into trouble getting a big sprocket in, he suggested to his supervisor, Terry Westerberg, that he could just fix the one they had. He did, and from that time on, he was their go-to man, and Brackin Machine was born.
“I was working all day at Valley Implement, then machining til 1 or 2 a.m., he said. Three and a half years ago, he decided he could make a living through Brackin Machine alone, and opened up a shop at 71 East 400 South, Preston.
Not only does Brackin work on Edison Award winning projects like the Blu-Mol Xtreme Quick Core System, but on a variety of other inventions or parts people bring to him. He loves to brainstorm ideas on how to solve problems, because he can “see” them. Once he knows his idea will work, he gives it to one of his employees and moves onto the next project.
“A lot of people have ideas, but Austin can make them work,” said his parents, Ron and Gale Brackin, also of Preston. They are proud of the man he is, and the help he offers those around him.
“He helps everybody, all the time, everywhere he goes. He is such a blessing to our family and everyone around him,” they said.