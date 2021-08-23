The Preston Citizen publishes letters to the editor from or about Franklin County residents. So, although many letters to the editor come to our office, most are from folks from some other part of the country with an agenda they want to publicize. They get filed in the circular file.
But every once in a while, one comes along that so shocks our senses that we either get a good chuckle or, as in this case, a good discussion.
This is the most recent one:
"People don’t believe they can be told what to do, even in a pandemic. To them, I ask, “Were your parents able to tell you what to do?”
You answer, “Yes.” But now you are an adult and you are free of all that, you say.
But here’s the deal. The whole purpose of society allowing parents to tell children what they can and cannot do until they are 18 is to prepare them for similar do’s and don’ts when they are adults.
Agencies like government, workplace, and the military take the place of parents and enforce requirements like “You must pay taxes; you must show up to work unless you are sick; you must send your children to school for twelve years; you must serve in the military if drafted.”
Not only that, limits on personal freedom get much steeper during an epidemic, just like during a time of war.
Our institutions of learning have failed to teach several generations of Americans this simple truth: you don’t get everything you want in life. You don’t have the freedom to refuse a vaccine in an epidemic without serious consequence to you."
Folks, this editorial is NOT whether one believes masking up or getting the vaccine is something one should do or not. It IS about the basic tenant of the principles this country was founded on.
Is this letter writer kidding?!
The whole purpose of parents telling their kids what to and what not to do is:
#1 - a God-given responsibility, not a society-given right
#2 - to keep those kids alive long enough that they can be an adult
#3 - so that when kids are adults they have truthful information TO MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS!
Granted, that does not guarantee that truth-taught adults will make great decisions, but in the United States of America, adults still have the right to make their own decisions... and enjoy the consequences of them, or not, depending on that choice. And as a society, we have determined lots of consequences to making poor decisions, BUT ITS STILL AN INDIVIDUAL'S CHOICE TO MAKE.
May we preserve that right in our community, in our state and in our country.