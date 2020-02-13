Alzina Thornton Egbert will be celebrating her 90th birthday on February 16, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1930 in Kuna, Idaho; the first child of Lavar and Alzina Thornton. She married Clair Egbert in 1950. They had six children: Herald, Alzina, MaraLu, Denise, Dean, Tami. Friends may visit her at her home in Preston on Sunday, February 16th from 2-5pm.
Egbert celebrates 90th birthday Sunday
Necia Seamons
Editor
