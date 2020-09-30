Preston School District had eight experienced employees retire in 2020: Valyn Anderson, Kelly Blumberg, Judy Buxton, Larraine Harris, Lynn Harris, Ruth Larsen, Vicky Mather and Kevin Seamons.
"We appreciate their many years of service to our students," said superintendent Marc Gee.
Valyn Andersen started as a para-educator at Oakwood Elementary's Special Education department in1995.
“Valyn is reliable and devoted. She is knowledgeable and helped many students grow, especially in reading. She will be greatly missed!” said Principal Kaylynn Hamblin. Supervisor and friend, Dawn Taylor said, “Valyn is the best person to have in your corner. Sure do miss you!" Taylor described Andersen further with an acrostic: V- vivacious: always has a smile for you no matter how she was feeling instead. A- able: she was able to perform any task and work with any disability. L- longevity: outlasted all teachers or paras I knew of. Like the energizer bunny! Y- youthfulness: she had activities and rewards that blended with student’s personalities and abilities. N- nice! She is just a genuinely nice person to know and always has a listening ear.”
Kelly Blumberg has been with the district since she started her career back in 1984 at Oakwood Elementary. She taught Special Education classes in both Oakwood and Pioneer and finished up at Preston Junior High.
"Kelly's commitment and dedication to her students was a constant reminder to those around her as to what is truly important in the field of education. She will be missed, said Mackay Manley, principal. Mandy Babb, a friend and co-worker of the last eight years said, "Kelly has been a great educator, mentor, and friend. Kelly had love for all her students. She knew how to have a good time and gave her students exposure to activities that they would enjoy and learn skills needed for life. She always planned activities such as taking them shopping, swimming, rock climbing, skiing, and many more. She was always looking for ways to show students that they could be self-reliant and have confidence in themselves. Kelly’s patience and dedication to education has made a difference in the lives of others. Every great teacher must retire one day, but Kelly’s deeds and her teachings will always remain in the hearts of her students. Thank you for being such a great example and friend.”
Judy Buxton started teaching reading at Jefferson Middle School in 1984. She then made the transition to the junior high where she taught social studies for several years, ending her career at Preston High teaching English. “Mrs. Buxton is a passionate, seasoned veteran with an out-of-the-box approach. Judy taught generations of students and their parents”, said Russ Lee, Principal at Preston High School. Friend and co-worker, Robert Franckowiak observed, “She was never hesitant to share her opinion and a good joke.”
Laraine Harris has worked for the district for 12 years as a para-educator in the Special Education Department at Preston Junior High.
"Laraine was a pleasure to work with. She was always willing to go above and beyond and never hesitated to jump in when a student needed help. Her attitude and work ethic was contagious and a she was a great example to all those who were lucky enough to work with her," said Principal Manley. Supervisor and friend, Elizabeth Greene agreed.
“Laraine was an amazing para-educator. She was always willing to jump in wherever she was needed and do the jobs no-one else wanted to do. We are truly grateful for all her years of hard work and dedication to the Special Education program. We have missed her singing and happy attitude in our classroom, but we are so excited for her new adventure and wish her all the best!” she said.
For 14 years, Lynn Harris brought her knowledge and professionalism as the former Franklin County Extension Educator to Preston High School's Family, Home and Consumer Science department. She taught basic life skills such as relationships, personal finance, nutrition and parenting and child development, as well as specialty skills such as interior design and developed a program to certify her students as food safety managers in commercial food preparation. She was also the advisor for the Family Career and Community Leaders of America, or former Future Homemakers of America, which she said provided a tremendous amount of self-confidence through the out-of-school activities and competitions in which they participated.
“Lynn retired at the top of her career. Lynn was always improving, with student success and student learning being her primary concern," said Principal Lee. Friend and co-worker, Maureen Larsen said, “Lynn is a great friend and a terrific mentor. I always appreciated her listening, her advice, and support. Lynn cared about the students and constantly went the extra mile. She provided her students with essential life skills. She encouraged students to challenge themselves and celebrated their accomplishments. Lynn has made a difference in many lives. While she will be missed at Preston High School, her influence will be long lasting."
Ruth Larson came to Pioneer Elementary in 2012 and taught kindergarten. "Mrs. Larson is genuinely concerned about the individual—each student and each adult," said Larson's former principal, Dr. Lance Harrison. "Ruth has encountered her own challenges in life, but rather than dwindle in inner discouragement, Ruth looks outward to spread positivity and make life better for those around her. There were numerous occasions where Ruth reached out in kindness to check on me and provide counsel to ensure my well-being. I will always be grateful for her care and concern." Friend and co-worker, Terri Green, agreed. “Ruth is a wonderful teacher & friend. Her students were so lucky to have her. She inspired the love of learning in hundreds of students, who she loved dearly. Every life that is touched by Ruth is truly blessed,” she said.
Since 1990, Vicky Mather has endeared students to her while teaching. She started teaching sixth grade at Oakwood Elementary and then at the junior high when that building was completed.
"Vicky is one of the most compassionate and caring teachers I have ever had the privilege of working with. Her impact on the school and the students she served will be felt for a very long time," said Principal Manley. Close friend and co-worker, Janel Boehme reflected, “Vicky was the most caring teacher there ever was. Every student she had knew that she truly loved them and would help them to be successful. She had a passion for always improving herself, her students, and the school. She wasn't afraid of leadership positions and served on many."
“I knew Vicky from Utah State. We went through the elementary education program together and both did an internship for our student teaching. She did hers in Box Elder School District back in 1989-1990. I was very impressed with her in college because she was a single mom raising kids and getting a degree. That tells you what a strong woman she is. She wasn't ready to call it quits this year. That is why she hung on to the very end before she had to resign. She is one of my dearest friends and I truly miss having her down the hall to go see when I need to vent, share ideas or just a hug.”
Kevin Seamons, the districts transportation supervisor, started as a bus driver and mechanic. Kevin Seamons is one of the most caring people I know. His number one priority has always been keeping his students safe, his bus drivers happy, and his busses running. He has been a stalwart of the district for 30 years and we will miss him!” said Superintendent Gee. Friend and co-worker, Laurie Bird said, “Kevin was a good listener, and everyone confided in him. He was always willing to help when and wherever needed. People think very highly of him and he would give the shirt off his back if it would help. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. I enjoyed working with him.”
Tom Lewis, who has taken the position after having driven buses in the district, said Seamons left "big shoes to fill. He's been a great mentor," and credited him for the 99.8 percent score the state recently gave the department on an equipment evaluation.