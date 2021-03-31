Under the direction of two local mothers, the students of Oakwood and Pioneer elementary schools have transformed their buildings into a magical Hogwarts with decorations inspired by the Harry Potter series of books written by J. K. Rowling.
”Art is an important part of life and our students need time to do art projects,” said Pioneer principal Dan Wendt. But the elementary schools do not have an art program right now, said Haliey Judd.
So four years ago, she and Heather Parkinson decided to provide students with opportunities to excel in the arts. “Sports are really pushed in the community,” said Judd, and the art show helps to provide balance. It is “something different for the kids ... kids who don’t excel in other areas really look forward to the art show and can shine,” she said.
Judd and Parkinson first did that with a one-night art show and an in-school auction, to help pay for supplies to fund the show. The auction has made the art show self-funding now, Judd said. vThis year, it doubled what was raised in years past, and Judd says they plan to use some of the funds to help put art supplies back into the classrooms. This year, kids made friendship bracelets, Mrs. Elgin had kids color quilt blocks and made a quilt and wands were made — to name a few of the items available through the auction.
Principal Wendt is thrilled with the art show. “Research has shown that students who are involved in the arts do better in math, reading, and critical thinking. They also show gains in cognitive ability, motivation, concentration, and confidence. So, I was excited at the opportunity to have a time to focus on art at Pioneer,” he said.
Because of COVID restrictions, the women proposed that the art show be done virtually this year. To do that, each piece of artwork was scanned in.
”I loved the fact that the community was able to see the art without having to come to the school and walk the halls,” said Wendt. They were able to do so via a link to a video made by Kimball Muller, a student at PHS, which was uploaded to YouTube. In it, individual student projects, as well as recreations of Harry Potter scenes, are featured.
Each class participated in a variety of art projects to complete the effect, from suspended candles to paper bag owls, from flying brooms and dragons, to handmade wands, flying keys and creeping spiders.
There’s Daigon Alley, Gringott’s bank and the haunted forest, among other places made famous by the popular book series. “We had lights on, and music playing and it had that magical museum-type feel to it,” Judd said.
“The students were excited to see the art. Excitement continued to build through the week when wanted posters of wizards and witches were posted. The amazing art week culminated on Thursday with a Harry Potter dress-up day. Many of the Pioneer students and staff dressed up and used their wands every chance they got to cast spells. It was wonderful to see the kids excited about art (and about reading Harry Potter). I look forward to the art show next year,” said Wendt. So do many of the teachers, said Judd.
“Haley, Heather, and many other volunteers spent countless hours creating the art which would decorate our hallways,” said Wendt. Some of them are: Laci Smith, Cami Botts, Rodney Comstock, Matthew Jensen, Nichelle Parkinson, Jos and Sabrina Olsen, Lindsey Juhasz, Cami Parkinson, Lisa Cole, members of the Parent Teacher Organization, the Larsen Sant Library (which donated a set of Harry Potter books for a raffle) and Cache Valley Arts (a division of the Eccles Theater in Logan).
“There were so many more parents supporting it. All the teachers were involved. We have got such an amazing community,” said Judd. That was apparent through the auction, which brought in $2,000 — double what it has done in year’s past. Judd, Parkinson and the other volunteers “had a lot of fun” as they’ve put in “hundreds of hours” since the first of January preparing the art show.