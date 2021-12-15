Known to build on brotherly love, decreed by the Grand Elks Lodge that on the first Sunday in December that all lodges in the United States hold a memorial service to honor their deceased Elks Club members, the Preston Elks Club held their annual Memorial Service on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Preston Elks Lodge under the direction of Ralph West, memorial service director and veterans coordinator.
“The Elks Lodge has 220 members. This Memorial Service is a way for us to pay homage to our past members,” said West.
Jackie Andersen, Exalted Ruler, welcomed the over 50 friends, family, and Elks Club members who attended the service. Chaplain MerRee Stone gave the innovation. Musical numbers “Amazing Grace” and “Hallelujah” were sung by Rebecca Barney Hobbs of Franklin.
Christa Pitcher, secretary, read the names of the recent five deceased as well as the last 10 years’ departed members of the families who were present at the service. More than 250 names of all of those who have passed are listed on a large, black marble board mounted on the back wall of the Elks Club meeting room.
“We had a great turnout for this memorial service where we gather every year to remember our members who are deceased,” said Andersen. “It is a heartfelt ceremony for us all.”
The Presentation of Offerings were given by laying a bouquet on top of a large open Bible on the altar. Forget-me-nots were laid on the altar by Leading Knight Michael Oxx; amaranth by Loyal Knight Paul Lazconotagui; and clinging ivy by Lecturing Knight Jessie Keller.
Douglas Webb, Owner of Webb Mortuary and longtime supporter of the Elks Club, gave the oration.
“The Elks Club is known for their love and service. They give their all to support others,” remarked Webb. “One thing that is important to remember is how we travel the road of life. We can be kind and considerate. We need to remember that life is good. Live it with enthusiasm, do what is important, and as an example, keep serving like the Elks Club members have been doing all of these years.”
Eleven strokes of a large bell to represent the Elks’ Eleven o’ Clock Toast was sounded. Andersen read the quote of the Eleven o’ Clock Toast, which is: “You have heard the tolling of eleven strokes. This is to impress upon you that with us, the hour of eleven has a tender significance … Elks are never forgotten … the chimes of memory will be pealing forth the friendly message: ‘To Our Absent Members.’”
The audience joined together in singing “Auld Lang Syne” and a closing prayer was given by Chaplain MerRee Stone.
Carolyn Stone of Preston attends the memorial every year. She is the widow of Robert Stone, an Elks Club Exalted Ruler for one year who died in 2010.
“When I come to this memorial every year, I feel very warm because everyone feels like brothers and sisters to me,” said Stone.
Scott Butterfield’s father, Jack Butterfield, and his grandfather, Birch Comish, were Elks Club members. Then Scott joined the Elks in 1993. He was an Exalted Ruler for one year and was the President of the Idaho State Elks Association (ISEA).
“When I attend these memorials, I feel reverence to the remembrances of those who passed before us,” said Butterfield.
Following the service, a light luncheon was served consisting of roast beef, turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, meatballs, potato soup, crackers, potato salad, green bean and onions casserole, deviled eggs, rolls, chocolate cake, cookies, and punch.