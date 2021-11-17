Over 100 veterans and their spouses were honored at the annual Elks Club Veteran’s Day dinner at the Elks Lodge in Preston on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.
Ralph West, an Army National Guard Veteran, member of the Elks Club for 57 years and the Veteran’s Coordinator, welcomed the veterans. The posting of the flag and leading the Pledge of Allegiance was by Boy Scouts Troop 30, which also helped serve the banquet meal of pork steak, baked potato, string beans, salad, rolls, and cake on red, white and blue paper plates on festive-decorated tables with flags. The dinner was under the supervision of Jackie Andersen, Elks Exalted Leader. Thanks to Louis Mendosa who prepared the meat and Marc Gibbs of Grace, Idaho, who donated the potatoes.
Lori Marvin, an Elks Club member from Blackfoot who is affiliated with the Veterans Home in Pocatello, was the guest speaker.
“The first thing I would like to do tonight is by a show of hands, who is a Vietnam veteran here tonight? I would like to say ‘Welcome home!’” Lori said with a smile.
She gave an update of what the Elks Club in the East Idaho area, which includes lodges in Blackfoot, Salmon, Rupert, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Preston, is doing to help the veterans who live at the Veterans Home in Pocatello.
“Our project for the district is that we are creating a putting green, a walking path, a fishing pond where they can fish or just relax, a firepit, and a golf driving range,” she said. “As a district we are supporting each other in this project.”
They also bought blankets for the veterans and a polo shirt with their name and branch of service embroidered on it.
Rebekah Hobbs of Franklin, Idaho, sang two patriotic songs throughout the evening: “God Bless the USA” and “O, America.”
Ralph West concluded the meeting by having all of the veterans stand to be recognized as he called out their branch of service: Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and Army. “Thank you for your service and God Bless America,” he concluded.
This was the first year that Barbara Espinosa, a Navy veteran in 1963, attended the dinner.
“It was a wonderful meal. The young woman who sang the patriotic songs did a lovely job,” Espinosa said. “The Elks Club members are so caring. That’s what made this event so special for me.”
Along with generously putting up flags in Preston during the holidays, the Elks have been putting on the annual veterans dinner for 20 years. Bob Wright, an Air Force Veteran in 1982, has been going to the dinners for 10 years.
“It’s a great opportunity to reflect on our freedoms and the service we were able to give for our country,” Wright said. “Having other veterans at the dinner makes it that much more meaningful to be there with those who also stood up for their country who heeded the call. And then to hear the beautiful patriotic songs that were sung brought back to me a time of reflection of that part of my life.”
Also in attendance were Wayne Brown, 95, a World War II Navy Veteran and George Wilcox, 95, a World War II Air Force Veteran who both have attended the dinners every year.
Tributes in the form of a letter to thank the veterans, written by Mrs. Cindy Murray’s Second Grade students at Pioneer Elementary School in Preston, were hung throughout the Elks’ dining hall. One letter written by Dodge said: “Thank you for serving the country. You actually made me or encouraged me to want to be a veteran. I love you! You’re my actual hero. I am very grateful for you. You’re very brave to serve the country.”
Another letter is from Kamden, who said “Thank you for your sacrifice and your service and being brave and strong. Thank you for protecting our country. Thank you for serving and thank you for caring about the United States of America.”
A quote from President Ronald Reagan printed on a card with the table decorations of flags was available for the veterans to read:
“Veterans Day: Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have every made a difference in the world. A Veteran doesn’t have that problem.”