The Elks Demolition Derby that is usually held near Father’s Day in June, has been cancelled, due to the social distancing criteria and limits placed on events that have arisen from the coronavirus pandemic.
“This event has been held since 2002 and is the sole fundraising effort for our Christmas baskets that are sent to families in need in our community as well as the outlying communities from Wellsville, Utah to McCammon,’ said Dave Better of the Elks Club. Last year the Elks provided over 800 baskets to families in need.
“We feel the need may even be greater this year and will do all we can to try and provide baskets again this year. We would like to thank the many sponsors and businessmen and community who have supported our derby and hope that we can continue the great work that we do next year,” he said. “We would also like to thank the Derby Drivers who show up each year to put on a great show. We hope to see you all back again next year!”
Elks Club members are hoping that sponsors and individuals will be generous. Between them and the Elk’s Foundation’s own donations, the club hopes to be able to provide the baskets this year.
”We will also be looking into fundraising as soon as we are permitted to begin meeting the first of June per Gov. Little’s order,” said Boettner.