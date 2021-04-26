When Barbara Packer’s brother, Lynn Womack, called in January, and asked to take Barbara and her husband, John, to dinner on Sat., April 17, he explained that hopefully the COVID restrictions would be lifted by then. Well, that turned out to be a cover-up for the ‘real’ dinner invitation.
So when Womack reminded them a few weeks ago about the date, he told them they would have to dress up for the occasion. And then when the Womack’s car turned from Franklin to Preston, John wondered, “Where is there a special place in Preston that you have to dress up to go out to dinner?” The mystery continued when they arrived at the Elks’ Lodge. But it didn’t last long, when about 200 Elk members turned their attention to the Packers, and awarded them with the Distinguished Citizens of the Year Award for 2020-21. Noting the contributions to their community the Packers have made over the years, including the party they organized for Franklin last August, the award was well-deserved! They received a plaque, a standing ovation, and finally that prime rib dinner Lynn and Elaine had effectively concealed for the surprise!