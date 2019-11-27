On the evening of Nov. 11, the Preston Elk's Lodge was filled to overflowing when the Elks honored veterans from Franklin County. Participants of conflicts from World War II, on through the years until the present time were invited and all branches of the military were recognized.
Ralph West, the local veteran's chairman of the Elks welcomed everyone and announced the patriotic program. Rebecca Hobbs sang several patriotic selections. Guest speaker, Lori Marvin, the District Veterans Chairman of the East District of Idaho for the Elks, spoke on the many good ventures that the Preston Elks group perform in our county and state. The East District comprises the communities of Salmon, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello, Rupert and Preston.
Approximately 150 people attended and enjoyed a pork loin dinner. All were given a patriotic pin in remembrance. At the end of the evening it was announced that Louis Mendoza will be the local Veteran's Chairman for next year, with West retiring from that position.