The Preston Elks Lodge and the Pioneer and Oakwood Elementary PTO Community presents Strong Hearts II — a benefit for the Pioneer and Oakwood Elementary students. The Saturday, Oct. 26 event includes an indoor Halloween carnival, dinner, and auction.
Participants are invited to come in their Halloween costumes to play games, have fun, and laugh at the carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be pie throwing, a bake off, a photo booth and fun and prizes. Tickets are $5 per immediate family.
Doors will re-open at 6 p.m. for a benefit auction and a brisket and baked potato dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets for dinner are on sale at Sun Sage Floral or at the door for $25 per couple or $15 per family. All donations are welcome, and all the proceeds go to the students at Pioneer and Oakwood Elementary.
Funds raised will benefit both students in the Preston elementary schools, as well as students with disabilities by providing for them a sound system for each classroom, and a traveling computer lab.
For more information, call Michelle McNeely at Sun Sage Floral at 208-852-6711.