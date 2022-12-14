Known to build on brotherly love, an annual memorial service to honor their deceased Elks Lodge members is held on the first Sunday in December throughout the United States.
The Preston Elks Lodge held their annual Memorial Service on Sunday, Dec. 4, under the direction of Ralph West, Memorial Service Director and Veteran’s Coordinator.
“The Elks Lodge has 225 members. This Memorial Service is a way for us to pay homage to our past members,” said West.
Mike Oxx, Exalted Ruler, welcomed friends, family, and Elks Lodge members who attended the service. Chaplain Michelle McNeely gave the invocation. Musical selections “The Little Drummer Boy” and “O Holy Night” were sung by Bobby McPherson, a friend of a Lodge member.
Christa Pitcher, Secretary, read the names of the recent six deceased as well as the last 10 years’ departed members of the families who were present at the service. The over 250 names of all of those who have passed since 1946 are listed on a large black marble memory board mounted on the back wall of the Elks Club meeting room.
The guest speaker was Todd Goodsell, owner and director of the Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston. He focused on the long-standing history of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks.
He said the Elks have contributed over $4 billion in donations for American youth, veterans, disadvantaged and handicapped, and to individuals and groups in support of patriotic and civic programs. The Elks also built the first Veterans hospital and donated it to the government.
Goodsell concluded: “We want to honor those who have passed away. Their contributions to our community have been great. They are honored, loved and respected and we will always do our part to remember their names and legacy.”
The Presentation of Offerings were given by laying a bouquet on top of a large open Bible on the altar. Forget-Me-Nots were laid on the altar by Leading Knight Paul Lazconotagui, the amaranth by past Exalted Ruler Jackie Andersen, who fulfilled the Loyal Knight position; and the Clinging Ivy by Lecturing Knight Jeff Nelson.
Eleven strokes of a large bell to represent the Elks Eleven O’Clock Toast was sounded. Oxx read the quote of the Elks Eleven O’Clock Toast: “You have heard the tolling of eleven strokes. This is to impress upon you that with us, the hour of eleven has a tender significance ... Elks are never forgotten ... the chimes of memory will be pealing forth the friendly message: ‘To Our Absent Members.’”
The audience stood and joined together singing “Auld Lang Syne” and a closing prayer was given by Chaplain Michelle McNeely.
“It was a very good service to honor our deceased members. The speaker and the musical numbers were excellent. It was a heartfelt ceremony for everyone,” said West.
