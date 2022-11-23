Support Local Journalism

Veterans in the Franklin County area, having served in the Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and Army were honored at the annual Elks Lodge Veteran’s Day Dinner in Preston on Friday, November 11. New this year, to accommodate the many Veterans, two dinner times, at 5 p.m. and also at 7:30 p.m., were served.

Newly appointed in April 2022, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Michael Oxx said “One of the biggest events each year is for the Elks to honor the veterans. I appreciate everything the veterans have done.”


