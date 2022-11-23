Veterans in the Franklin County area, having served in the Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and Army were honored at the annual Elks Lodge Veteran’s Day Dinner in Preston on Friday, November 11. New this year, to accommodate the many Veterans, two dinner times, at 5 p.m. and also at 7:30 p.m., were served.
Newly appointed in April 2022, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Michael Oxx said “One of the biggest events each year is for the Elks to honor the veterans. I appreciate everything the veterans have done.”
In his opening remarks, Oxx welcomed the veterans. “We welcome you. We are here for you as we appreciate everything you have done for our country. We want you to enjoy a good meal and have a good time tonight,” he expressed.
The veterans and their spouses were asked to stand during the prayer offered by Michelle McNeely, Elks Chaplain, after which they recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mayor Dan Keller, in recognition from the community honoring the veterans, was asked to give a few remarks.
“Truman said: ‘The debt to the heroic men and valiant women who served their country can never be repaid. They deserve our undying gratitude.’ On behalf of our community, we express thanks to our Veterans as well as the Elks Lodge who faithfully brightens our Main Street with American flags and feeds over 100 Veterans on this special day of remembrance,” said Mayor Keller.
Also, Oxx states that the Elks Lodge would like to express their appreciation to Terry Larson, past Exalted Ruler and Preston’s current City Councilman for his kind words that he expressed to the veterans.
The banquet meal catered by the Senior Citizens Community Center and served by the Lady’s Elks Club consisted of pork cubed steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, string beans, tossed green salad, rolls, lemonade and cheesecake topped with cherry and blueberries were served to over 150 Veterans, their “plus ones” and Elks members sitting at the festive red, white and blue decorated tables with small flags.
Along with Michael Oxx on the Veterans Day Committee this year were Elks Lodge members Jackie Anderson, Louis Mendoza, Jesse Keller and Jeff Nielson.
“I’d also like to mention that Ralph West who has been instrumental to our Veterans program for over 20 years served on the Veterans Dinner Committee. I’d like to thank all of the Elks officers and members who volunteered to serve the dinner along with the Lady Elks by preparing the plates,” said Oxx.
Lori Marvin, Chairman of the Veterans Program for the Eastern Idaho District, from the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, was the guest speaker. She gave an update of what the projects that the Elks Club in the East Idaho area, which includes six Elks Club Lodges, Blackfoot, Salmon, Rupert, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Preston, are doing to help the Veterans who live at the Veterans Home in Pocatello.
“Our project continues for the district that we are creating a putting green, a walking path, a fishing pond where they can fish or just relax, a firepit, and a golf driving range. As a district we are supporting each other in this project,” she outlined.
Two Preston High School graduates and now USU students, Nick Nielson (son of Jeff Nielson, Elks Club member), and Ryker Belliston, entertained the attendees during dinner by playing their guitars and sang several folk and pop songs, such as “The General,” a folk song by Dispatch, and a pop song, “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.
Tributes were handed out to each veteran in the form of a crayon-colored picture of veterans and a long handwritten letter to thank the veterans by individuals at the FCMC Disability Agency and students at Oakwood and Pioneer Elementary Schools in Preston.
This year is Mary Ann Marsh’s first time to attend the Veterans dinner.
“I thought it was nice of the Elks Lodge to honor us Veterans. The dinner was delicious,” said Marsh, of Preston, who served 17 years in the Army Reserve.
Ralph West, an Army National Guard Veteran serving in 1960-1972, a member of the Elks Club for 57 years and the Veteran’s Coordinator, was glad to see that there were two dinner times set up which helped with providing space for more to attend.
“New ideas are always good, especially to have room for everyone, although we’ve always planned for a few extras to be seated. It was nice to come this year and just enjoy the dinner and the people,” said Ralph.
Jackie Andersen, past Exhalted Ruler and now PER & East District Drug Awareness Chairman, commented: “This year you could feel the peace and warm thoughts while serving dinner and listening to the speakers. The Veterans were humble and kind. I hope with two different servings, we can serve a whole more veterans in the years to come.”
In conclusion, the dedication of the Elks Lodge officers, Josh Andersen, District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler 2400, cited in an e-mail the Elks’ Pledge:
“So long as there are Veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”
