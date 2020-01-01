The Elks Lodge of Preston raised $7,000 at a Halloween Carnival and dinner on Oct. 26, for audio and tech equipment at the Pioneer and Oakwood Elementary Schools. The equipment will benefit the special needs students as well as the main stream students.
"It turned out to be a wonderful fun filled day and evening," Michelle Mcneely of the Elks Club. "Both events brought in $7,000 for much needed equipment."
Since its conception in the 1940s, the Elks Lodge of Preston has given back to the community over $8 million, she said.