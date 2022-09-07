flag retirement

Michelle and Rod McNeely of the Preston Elks have collected numerous American flags for a flag retirement ceremony to be held along with other 9-11 memorial events on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Preston.

The Preston Elks Lodge will have their second annual 9-11 Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting with a parade from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The parade will start at Stokes Marketplace on State Street heading north to West Oneida Street, turn left, then turn right on 1st West ending at Preston City Park. Veterans and first responders are invited to participate in the parade.

