On January 15, 2020, Ellen Joyce Nielson Casperson skedaddled from this world surrounded by her loved ones. Joyce was born on December 4, 1951, to Alvin Joseph Nielson and Mae Elizabeth Faveri in Logan, Utah. She was the youngest of six children. At the young age of four, her mother left the family. She was raised for a few years by her elderly father, whom she loved dearly. After her father’s death, she lived with her cousin for a few years. At fourteen, she was lucky enough to be sent to live with Dan and Ellen Roberts. They, along with their two older daughters, showed much love for her. Joyce’s words were, “One of the best things that ever happened to me was when Ellen and Dan Roberts took me in as a foster child. I consider them the parents Heavenly Father gave me to guide and direct my life. It was through their patience and love that I became who I am today.”
She attended Preston High School, where she met Craig W. Casperson. They were married on August 25, 1972 in the Ogden Utah Temple. Together they had four children: Ryan, Zoe, Lindsay, and Travis. Over the years they enjoyed camping, skiing and any adventure they could find. They made their home in Preston, Idaho, where she worked several places including Presto Products, Preston School District, and Moore Business Forms. Her favorite job was being a mother, and she was fantastic at it.
Joyce was happiest when she was down in the dumps –literally. She loved old dumps and digging for treasure. She was an expert at making collections of the most wonderful treasures, including fabric, wood, metal, books, and antiques. She was a salvager extraordinaire. She saved artifacts and anything that struck her fancy from North Cache, the old Preston Carnegie Library, the Nelson Gym, Jefferson Middle School, multiple barns and houses. She put these to good use in her own home and the western town she was building in her back yard for her beloved grandchildren. We have promised her we will finish it and are certain she has already begun construction on a western town in Heaven. No mansions on high for her!
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life. She served in many callings and especially loved serving in the Primary.
Joyce is survived by her husband Craig, her children: Ryan and Jo, Providence, Utah; Zoe and Aiden, Wa; Lindsay and David Bostwick, Preston, Idaho; Travis and Megan, Dayton, Idaho. She also has 20 amazing grandchildren and one impressive great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Preston 3rd/10th Chapel; 155 North 200 West, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Joyce would rather you plant a tree; she loved trees. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.