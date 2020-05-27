The birth of Jim "W" Elsmore wasn't the only headline in 1930.
Here are some if the other highlights of that year.
Top songs on the radio
#1 "Happy Days are Here Again"
#2 "Puttin' on the Ritz"
#3 "Ten Cents a Dance"
1930 Major News Stories including first year of the great depression, Prohibition Enforcement is Strengthened, Graf Zeppelin Airship Completes Flight From Germany to Brazil, Mahatma Gandhi begins 200 mile march to the salt beds of Jalalpur to protest British Rule, 1350 banks in the US fail.
New house: $5,472, New car: $670, Dozen eggs: 18 cents, Oranges: 25 cents
Gas: 10 cents, Potatoes: 18 cents, Men dress shoes: $4, Average salary: $1,125 per year, Famous people born in June of 1930, Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Ray Charles, Steve McQueen, Jim Nabors, Tippi Hedren, Richard Harris
Among all these amazing events and interesting facts, the most important was the birth of our darling dad. He set an example of honesty and integrity. His kindness was extended to all he came in contact with, and he is always and forever the uplifting, positive influence in our lives. We love you dad!
Due to covid-19 concerns there will be no public celebration. If you would like to send birthday wish, they can be addressed to:
Jim Elsmore
c/o Elizabeth Lovell
P.O Box 38105
Leamington, Ut
84638