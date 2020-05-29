Epidemiologists are currently tracking down anyone who may have had contact with the woman in her 40s from Franklin County that has a confirmed case of the coronavirus, said Tracy McCullough, of the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department.
McCullough however, does not know where that person was tested, and as part of patient confidentiality, neither that information, nor any private information of the person will be released.
According to her, no matter where a person is tested for the coronavirus, if the test is positive, it will be reported as a case where the person resides.
To date, one person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County.
Franklin County Medical Center was notified on May 29 that a test conducted May 28 came back as a false positive.
Health West's Preston manager, Leslee Graves, said the test for the confirmed case announced May 28 was not administered at that clinic.
McCullough said the test could be administered anywhere, in or outside of Franklin County, but will be reported as a Franklin County case if the patient resides in Franklin County.
Graves said she is interested to see if the number of people who want to be tested for the virus rises now that a case has been identified locally. When the coronavirus was first announced as having been confirmed in the United States, there were a lot of people asking to be tested at the clinic, she said. That number has dropped off significantly.
Franklin County Medical Center and Health West officials both note that their staff continue to be diligent in keeping their facilities safe for patients needing their care.