Eugene Clifford Cole was born March 22, 1921, to Clifford and Ethel Warrick Cole, in Preston, Idaho. He quietly passed away on February 23, 2020. He had six siblings, all who are deceased.
He joined the Navy and fought in World War II. He was a gunner on the battleship, J.B. Francis. He received several medals for his participation in the war.
He married Rhea Glover and they had two children, Joan (Clark) Weeks, deceased and Gerald (Kathleen) Cole.
He loved the outdoors; hunting and fishing were his passion. He took up painting at an early age, studying under several famous artists, including Norman Rockwell. He had a natural ability to paint and to live each of his paintings, whether it be western on a saddle horse or high on a rocky ledge compiling information for wildlife. It embedded him with a love of nature.
He has nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston, Idaho. A visitation will be conducted from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral services. Interment will follow in the Preston Cemetery.