Besides being great for your health in many ways, exercise could also influence your level of happiness.
Past Studies
A number of past studies have noted that physical activity may lower risks of developing depression and anxiety than people who rarely move.
That research was centered on the relationship between exercise and psychological problems, such as depression and anxiety. Fewer past studies explored links between physical activity and upbeat emotions, especially in people who already were psychologically healthy, and those studies often looked at a single age group or type of exercise.
On their own, these studies don’t tell us much about the amounts or types of exercise that might best lift our moods, or whether most of us might expect to find greater happiness with regular exercise.
The Review
Researchers published a study was in The Journal of Happiness Studies last year. They combined and analyzed multiple past studies on working out and happiness. They ended up with 23 studies published since 1980. Most were observational studies where scientists asked a group of people how much they worked out and how happy they were. A few of the studies were experiments in which people started exercising and researchers measured their happiness before and after.
The number of participants in any one study was often small, but together, they represented more than 500,000 people ranging in age from adolescents to the very old and covering a broad range of ethnic and socioeconomic groups.
For most of them, exercise was strongly linked to happiness regardless of type. The amount of exercise needed to influence happiness was small. In several studies, working out once or twice a week resulted in participant’s reporting being happier than those who never exercised. In other studies, being physically active for just 10 minutes a day was linked with better moods. However, the more people moved the happier they tended to be.
Since most of the studies in this review were observational, it is not possible to establish whether exercise directly causes changes in happiness or if the two just occur together. It could be that happy people are more likely to start exercising and stick to it than people who feel sad. In that case, exercise would not have made people happy, but their happiness would have made them exercisers.
Happiness also is a subjective concept. The studies analyzed in the review asked people how happy they felt. But one person’s happiness could be another’s gloom, making it difficult to generalize about how anyone might react, emotionally, to starting an exercise routine.
Possible Reasons
The review did not delve into how exercise could be influencing happiness, but here are some possible reasons for why exercise affects happiness:
· Social Factors could play a role in how exercise affects happiness for some people. Social interactions that happen during an exercise class or trip to the gym might help to elevate people’s moods.
· Health. Exercise could more directly change the body, including the brain. Exercise improves health and feeling healthier might make people feel happier.
· Brain Chemistry. Exercise might also remodel the brain, for example, by prompting the creation of new brain cells or inducing changes in brain chemicals, in ways that contribute to positive emotions.