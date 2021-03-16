An exploding furnace caused a fire that destroyed the home of Scott and Kelly Womack at 4562 E. Maple Creek Road, in Franklin, at noon today, March 16.
According to Janet Jeppsen, Womack's next-door neighbor, seeing smoke from her neighbor's lot was not abnormal.
"Scott's a contractor; he burns things. But I saw smoke coming from the vents from the garage ... and I ran to the back and Scott was on the phone," she said. Covered in ash and talking to 911, he was trying to extinguish the blaze engulfing the back of the house with a water hose.
Trisa Hansen, another neighbor, drove by the house as the explosion happened. She immediately called 911, but they had already received Scott's call. She, too, went looking to see how to help.
Both Jeppsen and Hansen said Scott said he had been relighting the furnace when it blew up and blew him out of the house. He didn't realize the explosion had blown fire throughout the house, they said.
Firefighters from Franklin County were joined by fire crews from several communities throughout Cache Valley, which provided water tenders to restock portable reservoirs on-site, from a fire hydrant further west on Maple Creek Road. Franklin County's fire engines drew water from the reservoirs to extinguish the blaze.
Womack was transported to Franklin County Medical Center for treatment of burns sustained in the blaze. "He's burnt, not horribly, but he is burnt," Olsen said. No one else was in the home.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.