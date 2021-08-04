School will start soon, and everyone will be getting back into a normal routine. It is a great time to consider making some small lifestyle changes that will positively impact your family.
Eat Breakfast
Eating a nutritious breakfast helps children meet daily needs for key nutrients, including iron, protein, calcium, vitamin D and potassium. Studies have found that children who eat breakfast tend to show improvement in memory, achievement test scores, grades, school attendance and tardiness rates compared to children who skip breakfast. Encourage your children to eat breakfast every day.
If you find that there often isn’t time for breakfast, simplify your mornings. You can simplify morning by doing some things the night before, such as setting the breakfast table and some of the breakfast preparation. In the morning, you can wake up a little earlier to avoid rushing. Even 15 minutes can make a big difference.
When deciding what to serve for breakfast, seek for balance. Include whole grains, low-fat dairy, low-fat protein, fruits and vegetables. Choose whole-grain cereals, oatmeal, whole-wheat bagels, whole-wheat toast or a bran muffin. Offer filling protein choices including peanut butter, hard-boiled eggs or cottage cheese. Provide dairy food like low-fat milk or low-fat yogurt. Use fresh, frozen, canned, or dried fruits and vegetables, including 100 percent fruit juices.
Have Family Meals
Even if you feel like you can never get your family to slow down enough to settle around the kitchen table, it is important to try to gather together for meals as a family as often as possible.
Children who have more family meals have been shown to eat more fruits, vegetables, grains and other healthy food choices while eating less fried or fatty foods, soft drinks or other less healthy food choices. Family meals also provides parents with an opportunity to be a positive role model. Additionally, involving your children in food decisions and choices will empower and encourage them to play an active role in living a healthy life.
Family meals are a great way to spend time together and connect as a family. Research indicates that there are many physical, mental and emotional benefits of regular family meals:
· Better academic performance
· Higher self-esteem
· Greater sense of resilience
· Lower risk of substance abuse
· Lower risk of teen pregnancy
· Lower risk of depression
· Lower likelihood of developing eating disorders
· Lower rates of obesity
Provide Healthy Snacks
With school back in session, healthy eating and physical activity are as important as ever. As calendars fill up with activities, having nutrient-rich snacks on hand is beneficial. All you need are a few food items.
· Fresh fruit or vegetable, of choice
· String cheese
· Yogurt
· Dried fruit
· Assorted nuts
· Milk
· Peanut butter
· Granola
· Cottage cheese
· Hummus
Once the fridge is stocked, snacks are easier. Simply pair two items together to include two out of the five food groups for snacks that are both satisfying and packed full of nutrients. For example, pair fresh fruit and string cheese, yogurt and granola, a vegetable with hummus. The options are endless!