The University of Idaho Extension in Franklin County is participating in a national initiative called Well Connected Communities which seeks to build diverse, multigenerational, cross-sector coalitions that can recognize and address systemic health inequities. The alliance that emerged from the Well Connected Communities program in our area is called the Franklin County Health Coalition.
The main goal of the Franklin County Health Coalition is to ensure that life-long health and well-being are within everyone’s reach. This coalition is newly founded here. For their first project, the Franklin County Health Coalition researched all the recreational and physical activity sites in and around Franklin County and created a publication that lists them. Now they would like to share this list with the community.
Paper copies of this list, titled Get Active: Have Fun with Fitness, are available at various businesses and organizations around the county and at the website https://bit.ly/2UzfgtD.
The coalition meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office, at 561 West Oneida, Preston. Anyone with questions or who is interested in joining, may contact the University of Idaho Extension, Franklin County at 208-852-1097 or lsant@uidaho.edu.