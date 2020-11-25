Uncertainty is all around us. Politically we ‘probably’ know who our president is for the next four years, though there is unease for many on what that entails. Coronavirus cases are surging, and officials are scrambling to respond to the ensuing societal pressure. Agree or disagree, their efforts to quell the disease create even more anxiety and, sometimes, animosity. Economic swings are standard fare yet current tides have an ominous foreboding that undermines confidence in the system. Societal standards that have served as foundational building blocks appear to be cracking. Just what does the future hold?
Living through turbulent times isn’t fun. Much of our life’s effort is spent seeking to meet life’s demands and, if possible, secure a better position for posterity. Uncertainty challenges deeply held beliefs and can check our emotional resolve.
Solutions to many of our current challenges are beyond the scope of individual control. Personally, I can do little more than state the problem. Instead, let’s learn from a segment of society that has been conditioned to live with uncertainty for generations – the farmer.
There are very few certainties in agriculture. Weather changes, prices fall, diseases happen, and insects appear. About the only certainty in agriculture is that governmental policies are sure to make life more difficult. In response to these variables, what has the farmer done? He has survived by the mantra that next year will be better. Through crop failure, increased expense, and decreased revenue, he just keeps going. Here’s how we learn from him.
I’ve distilled multiple sources on successful farming down to four basic principles. Though termed differently, these ideas were included again and again.
Diversification means the farmer carries on several farm enterprises simultaneously to avoid having all his eggs in one basket. By the same token, we should seek ways to be less reliant on single sources of income or resources.
Flexibility means having the ability to move out of one enterprise into another if conditions make this shift desirable. In trying times, we should analyze our hypothetical fears and plan what to do if they become reality. Knowing how to respond to challenges is the first step in overcoming them.
Risk reduction strategies are various. An example is utilizing insurance and contracts to limit consequences of a catastrophic failure. Using sound planning strategies also help us ameliorate current circumstances and ease anxiety about the future. We should actively seek to reduce our personal risk to circumstances beyond our control.
Regardless of our circumstances, we must work to escape the stress of uncertainty. Hope is not a strategy, but a spark meant to keep the flame of effort alive. Keep chipping away at where you feel unprepared and you WILL find yourself more comfortable. Of all successful farm attributes, work is ubiquitous. There is no avoiding it in farming. Life and society will be better if we follow this time-tested template.