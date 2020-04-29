Occasionally people ask about when to plant certain vegetables. This can be a loaded question with site variations and the fickle attitude of Mother Nature. To answer we must resort to averages, addressing the standard site on a ‘normal’ year. It is easiest to break the standard garden vegetables into basic hardiness groups. These groups are called by various names, but the concept is the same.
Hardy Vegetables
These produce better in cooler weather. Plant these as soon as you can prepare your garden in the spring. For our area early to mid-April is your target.
Seeded Transplanted
Peas Broccoli
Radish Cabbage
Onions Brussel sprouts
Spinach
Semi-Hardy Vegetables
This group consists of those that like cooler weather but do not handle hard frosts. Mid to later April is typically the sweet spot for planting these.
Seeded Transplanted
Beets Cauliflower
Carrots
Lettuce
Potatoes
Tender Vegetables
These cannot tolerate frost. Plant early to mid-May, or about the time apple trees are in full bloom
Seeded Transplanted
Cucumber Celery
Corn
Beans
Zucchini
Heat-Loving Vegetables
Not frost hardy and simply won’t thrive without warm soil. Mounded soil, plastic mulch and other techniques will help warm the soil. Typically, we need more growing season, so transplants are common. Plant mid to later-May.
Seeded Transplanted
Cantaloupe Pepper
Winter squash Pumpkin
Tomatoes
Watermelon
Other resources can be found at: https://thevegetablegarden.info/resources/planting-schedules/zones-3-4-planting-schedule