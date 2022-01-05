Life is busy, but how many of the things we believe we must do are self-imposed?
If we were to ask people what is most important in their lives, most people would say being with family or friends, living according to their values, helping others and making the most of our days. But often, our pursuits go beyond these expectations of living life in an intentional way.
We pile responsibilities onto ourselves not because they are required. But because we think it is essential that we are involved, that our opinion is known or that our response is heard before things happen. Therefore, we add items to what we feel we must do:
• Check email throughout the day because someone might need to reach us
• Attend meetings because the right decision won’t be reached without us
• Accept work responsibilities because nobody else does them as well
• Check social media in case there is a conversation that needs our opinion
• View news sites to know world events as soon as they happen
• Respond immediately when there is a phone call or text
• Take on side hustles because our time is worth more than we currently receive
We do all this because we think we are needed. However, many of these things are not essential. The world gets along fine without us being involved in every detail.
• Email doesn’t need to be checked all day, every day
• We don’t need to be reachable 24 hours/day
• Other people can do the work you do
• Wise decisions can be reached without you
• That organization can run without you volunteering
• There are more important things in life than making another dollar
Even worse, being busy and overcommitting ourselves distract us from the most important things in life. Most of the time when busyness crowds our schedule, it is our relationships that pay the price.
• We skip the ballgame or recital because we are too busy at work
• We don’t help at home because we need to finish this one project
• We don’t engage with our spouse, children or friends because we are too exhausted and turn to our television or cell phone instead.
• We stop doing trivial household chores like taking out the trash, cleaning the kitchen or reading a bedtime story.
Your most important priority, the one place you are needed most, is often the first place to suffer.
The new year provides us with an opportunity to slow down, straighten out our priorities and be with our families and friends more. Next time you are tempted to check email in the evening, work late, check your phone during family or friend time, or put off being with your family or friends, say to yourself “There is nothing more important than my relationships.”
Your job, paycheck, social media, TV program, etc. are not more important than your relationships.
