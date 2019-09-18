Don’t be fooled by a peach’s small size and delicate skin. They are nutritious and offer many health benefits.
Health Benefits
They’re low in fat and sodium. One medium-sized peach has just 58 calories. Peaches are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They also contain beneficial plant compounds like antioxidants, which can help protect your body from aging and disease. Some other health benefits of peaches include:
n Aids digestion and lowers risk of gut disorders.
n May reduce heart disease, such as high blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol levels.
n May protect against cancer by limiting the formation, growth and spread of cancerous cells.
n May boost immunity.
n May reduce blood sugar levels and insulin resistance.
Selection
Select peaches that smell sweet. Avoid brownish, bruised, or wrinkled fruits. Choose peaches that have hard or only slightly soft flesh.
Peaches continue to ripen after being picked. If peaches are firm, store on your countertop in a single layer for 1-3 days. Ripe peaches last one week at room temperature. Store in refrigerator to keep longer. Ripe peaches can be frozen. Slice and coat with lemon juice to avoid browning before freezing.
Also buy canned or frozen peaches. Canned peaches may have fewer antioxidants than fresh or frozen peaches. For a healthier choice, try canned peaches packed in water, light syrup or juice.
Preparing and Serving
Eat peaches raw, baked, grilled, broiled, sautéed or in warm or cold dishes. Use as a snack, eat on its own or top with yogurt and nuts. Add peaches to salads, salsa and desserts. Blend into a smoothie or gently mash to add flavor to water.
Peach, Feta and Pecan Salad
A 5 oz bag spring greens
2 peaches – sliced
2 oz of feta cheese – diced
1/2 cup of pecans
2 tbs minced red onion
4 tbs olive oil
2 tbs white wine vinegar
1 tsp honey
6 twists of black pepper from a pepper mill
Wash and dry the mixed spring greens and set aside. Slice peaches, dice feta and mince the red onion. Whisk together olive oil, white wine vinegar, honey and black pepper.
Toss half the dressing over the mixed greens. Add all the rest of the ingredients to the mixed greens and toss with remaining dressing. https://greenvalleykitchen.com/peach-feta-pecan-salad/print/7057/