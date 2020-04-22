The importance of good nutrition and physical activity, particularly when many of us are under stay-at-home orders, are very important for keeping your immune system in top condition. Here are some ideas to help you eat healthier and stay safer.
Reduce Supermarket Trips
Plan ahead for breakfast, lunch and dinner for at least five days before shopping. What will you serve? What do you need? Think about the foods your family likes, your food preparation methods, interests and skills and the time and energy you will have for preparing meals.
Prepare a shopping list and use it. This will lessen impulse buying and provide a list of needed items.
There may not be more time to cook if you work from home, especially if you have responsibility for caring for any kids and meeting the work expectations of your employer.
Think nutrition. The healthiest meals emphasize whole grains, vegetables, fruits and low-fat dairy—serve them in the greatest amounts. Keep meat portions smaller to save money and eat less saturated fat.
Stocking Up for The Week
Stock up on nutrition-packed foods that will stay fresh for a week or longer based on what you plan to have for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the next week.
Limit purchases of frozen dinners and tempting foods — most frozen dinners are high in sodium, fat and calories. Foods such as chips, sodas, cookies and ice cream are high in empty calories and increase your grocery costs.
Focus on keeping costs down — consider low cost alternatives. Try a meatless meal, like chili with beans instead of beef. If fresh fruits and veggies are too costly, the best bets are plain frozen vegetables and fruits. Purchase low sodium canned veggies and fruits canned in juice or water. If these are in short supply, buy regular canned fruits and veggies but drain and rinse before use.
Consider online shopping. Many stores are increasingly offering this service which can save you time and help in social distancing. Plan ahead and consider the delivery schedules.
Stay Safe at The Supermarket
Use a disinfecting wipe — wipe your hands and grocery cart handle, then put the wipe in the trash.
Prepared for the unexpected — supermarkets may still be running low on some items. Be ready with a back-up plan if an ingredient you need is unavailable.
Keep the less fortunate in mind — consider contributing to local pantries and soup kitchens. When it is all over — donate extra food you stocked up on that is still fresh and safe to eat.
Use contactless payment or credit cards. If you use the payment keypad, tap the buttons and screen with your knuckle — then use hand sanitizer after completing your payment.
A positive mindset is the key to getting through this pandemic physically and mentally healthy.