I chuckle when I see blueberry starts in the local garden centers. They sell them, people buy and plant them, and thus begins the slow agonizing death of another blueberry plant. Simply put, blueberries will not grow in our high pH soils with high pH water. I will acknowledge that it is possible to make them productive under strict conditions. If you’re not devoted to investing labor and money into the process, blueberries are not for you in Southeast Idaho.
Several years ago, I first heard of a blueberry alternative that will grow in our cold climate with high pH soils. It’s called haskap or honeyberry (Lonicera caerulea). This member of the honeysuckle family is native to Canada, Asia, and Northern Europe. Only recently have they been selectively bred to develop cultivars more suitable for domestic production. Honeyberries are extremely cold-hardy (Zone 2) and produce relatively early in the season (late June/early July). The big benefit to us is that they tolerate a wide variety of soils and withstand our relatively high pH soil.
About three years ago I finally acquired my first plants. I purchased four plants: two Aurora, one Borealis and one Tundra cultivar. My Tundra died but don’t hold that against the variety as I think it was simply circumstantial. In the second year I produced my first berries. I must admit I was disappointed with the flavor that first year. Last year I learned that I’d picked them too early and the flavor was decidedly better as I waited until later to harvest. While some people liken the taste to a blueberry, I find they have a taste all their own. My wife really likes them on their own merits. I appreciate that they are ripe before anything else in my garden. We’ve never tried processing them into anything as my kids have always eaten what we’ve produced straight from the bushes. Most of what we eat never is fully ripe due to familial competition for the first fruit of the season.
If your interest is piqued by the prospect of growing a novel fruit product, give honeyberries a try. I cannot answer what the ‘best’ variety is for you. Some are sweeter, others more tart. All are likely to grow in our conditions, but local research is in short supply. In addition, new varieties are being developed continually. It is crucial to know that honeyberries require a different cultivar that blooms at the same time for cross-pollination. In other words, plant more than one variety and select those varieties based on recommendations from the supplier. When I first heard of honeyberries, an online company called HoneyberryUSA was the only source I knew of. There are now a host of online suppliers and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them pop up in local garden centers in the next few years.
If you would like more information on honeyberries, Montana State has an on-going research program to learn from (https://agresearch.montana.edu/warc/research_current/berries/index.html).