Spring is just around the corner and the Extension Office is offering four horticulture classes over the next three months. Join us and learn some practical approaches to improving your yard, garden and orchard. Each class offered is stand-alone. Take one or all four, it’s up to you. All classes will be held at the Franklin County Extension Office, 561 West Onieda. Call (208) 852-1097 to reserve your spot.
Pruning: Fruit Tree, Grape Vines, Raspberry and Blackberry Canes
Wednesday March 11th 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Free
Instructor: Bracken Henderson UI Extension, Franklin County
The fundamental knowledge offered here will help you avoid intimidation and get your trees, vines and canes ready for spring. What you need to know is not as complex as you may think. By learning a few fundamental principles your confidence to manage your fruit and berry plants will soar. Don’t just HAVE grape vines or apple trees. Learn what makes them produce fruit and reap the benefits at harvest.
Woody Ornamental Pruning/Training
Saturday April 11th 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Free
Instructor: Bracken Henderson UI Extension, Franklin County
We often ignore the training of shade trees, opting instead to accept whatever form nature provides. Unfortunately, this often leads to unnecessary limb damage, increased disease and a shortened lifespan. You are sure to have an ‘ah ha’ moment in this class when you see why certain limbs often break with wind or snow. Some simple pruning while young and your shade trees will be better prepared to withstand the test of time. We will also cover the pruning and training of common ornamental shrubs.
Fruit Tree Grafting
Thursday April 23rd 9:00 – 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. $25
Instructor: Mike Pace, USU Extension, Box Elder County
Learn the art of fruit tree grafting in this hands-on workshop. Class participants will learn the background and skills necessary to graft two apple trees to take home. All materials and equipment will be provided and are included with the cost of class admission. Additional rootstocks and scion wood may be available for purchase while supplies last. Mike visited us last year and taught fruit tree pruning. Any of the participants will tell you a class from Mike is well-worth your time.
Vegetable Gardening 101
Wed., May 6 th 6:30-8 p.m. $5
Instructor: JayDee Gunnell, USU Extension, Cache County
Whether you are into heirloom tomatoes or just want to know the best timing for planting sweet corn in the valley. This interactive workshop will focus on all things vegetable. Have the successful garden you’ve always envisioned. JayDee has in-depth local experience with vegetable production. Make your neighbors envy YOUR garden this year.