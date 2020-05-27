The Idaho Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is hosting a series of video/phone calls for members of Idaho’s agriculture industry to discuss items related to COVID-19. Agriculture has always dealt with challenges and COVID-19 has compounded many of them. With the Governor’s Office and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, ISDA will host these calls to hear directly from producers what challenges being faced. The intent is to know the problems and find solutions in the uncertain state the pandemic has created in the agriculture industry. Information will also be presented on relief initiatives that are being implemented.
These calls will take place on Thursdays. Separate calls will focus on different industry needs, cropping issues in one and livestock in the other. Anyone involved in the agriculture industry is invited to participate. If you join by video, a download is required before you can join the call.
Dairy & livestock calls — Thursdays at 8 – 9 a.m.
Join by video:
https://idahostatedepartmentofagriculture.my.webex.com/idahostatedepartmentofagriculture.my/j.php? MTID=m7664e52e207ba309b7f12c656cc09036
Meeting number: 126 651 0503
Password: tZmy3xcAC68
Join by phone: 408-418-9388 Access code: 126 651 0503
Crops and shippers — Thursdays at 12 – 1 p.m.
Join by video: https://idahostatedepartmentofagriculture.my.webex.com/idahostatedepartmentofagriculture.my/j.php? MTID=m6ae2238c17ead36f18d9476be0904325
Meeting number: 126 775 7882
Password: nEXAPPjH382
Or join by phone: 408-418-9388 Access code: 126 775 7882
For questions, please contact info@isda.idaho.gov.