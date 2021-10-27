We have been through a hot, dry summer. Recent fall moisture has given welcome relief. Perennial grasses suffering through the summer have greened up in response. That new green growth is tempting to cattle, as well as cattlemen, for feed before snow covers the ground. However, the decision to graze must be based on more than the price of hay this fall.
To better understand, let’s look more closely at the perennial grass plant. It must regrow each spring from reserves within the plant itself. Each plant is like a tiny factory. Through photosynthesis it produces tissues and carbohydrates in order to carry out its existence and reproduction. When leaves (think of them as solar panels) can produce more carbohydrates (energy) than is needed for growth and maintenance, excess can be put in storage. This storage occurs in the bottom 1/3 of the stem. This is roughly the 2-4 inches of the plant above the soil.
The carbohydrate reserve in the bottom portion of the stem provides a reservoir of energy for the plant to draw from to regrow new leaves. It is important to understand that root carbohydrates are the secondary source for energy to regrow new leaves. To survive, the grass must produce the photosynthetic leaf tissue. It will produce leaves, even if it comes at the expense of the roots. This isn’t a serious problem unless leaf tissue is again removed before roots have recovered and carbohydrate reserves are re-established in the lower stem. So before grazing the fall regrowth, consider how you used the pasture this past summer. Did it look more rough than normal? Were you forced to graze harder than you’d like simply because your animals had nowhere else to go? If so, the new green growth you see now likely originated from carbohydrate reserves in the roots. Taking that green growth now, before the plant can rebuild reserves, will weaken the plant. Remember, plants get food from the sun not from the soil. Green tissue facing the sun is the only way a grass plant can feed and build itself.
The perennial grass plant that goes into the winter with 3-4 inches of stem will have the carbohydrate reserves to pull from next spring to regrow photosynthetic leaf tissue. Those that do not have adequate stubble height will be forced to pull from root carbohydrates to initiate spring growth. These plants will be delayed and less productive than those with adequate stem left intact in the fall. The decision to fall graze should not come at the expense of next year’s growth if you are going to graze that pasture next year.
Perennial grasses have adapted to being grazed. The grass plant you see is balanced by an equal amount of underground roots. As new leaves are grown, additional roots are added to keep above and below-ground tissues balanced. Overgrazing occurs when the perennial grasses aren’t left with adequate resources to regrow, or adequate time to rebuild both root and shoot reserves. Neither place is where the wise cattleman wants to be.