We are all sick of hearing how COVID-19 is impacting our lives. Regardless of how and when we get through this pandemic, every perspective has been altered. We’ve taken for granted that with every tomorrow there will be food on the shelves and toilet paper on the roll. The ability to come and go as we please has been compromised. Schools are moving to on-line delivery while sports at all levels have come to a screeching halt. Most of us are wondering what our future holds. With all this change and so many unknowns, it’s hard not to become anxious… even more difficult to remain optimistic.
A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about the efficiency of agriculture. In there I said that farmers were, “ahead of the curve” in providing food and fiber to a growing population. If that statement was true then, it is now. Vast stores of wheat are one of the main drags on wheat prices. Milk supply has been chronically stronger than demand. While we do not grow trees locally to produce toilet paper, I’m confident those farmers that do are producing at or beyond what the pre-coronavirus demand could economically support. We must remember that agriculture’s ability to produce has not, yet, been impaired. Short-term demand has exploded due to the uncertainty of our ability to acquire vital goods. Let us not confuse that uncertainty with agriculture’s ability to provide. We are still on very sound footing there. COVID-19 has given us much to worry about, but our food supply should not be one of them.
However, only a fool would not learn from what we are experiencing. How many of us have found ourselves entirely dependent upon outside sources for our short-term needs? During a crisis is not the time to solve that issue. We are living witnesses to the folly of that strategy.
Our economy will rebound. Long-term supply will catch up to short-term demand. Shelves will be restocked, and life will return to a more acceptable ‘normal.’ That will come independent of stimulus checks or quarantine measures. We are a robust people with a robust economic infrastructure. Time will show that we will recover.
Wisdom is found where the learner is willing. As surely as we will recover, there will be future hardships. What are you finding out about yourself during this time? Are you sufficiently prepared? Where do you need to make changes to increase your self-sufficiency? Make notes now and roll with the punches. I predict the supply chain will stabilize before the risk of COVID-19 wanes. After supplies become stable is the time to responsibly build your personal supplies. Be a willing learner and the next frenzy will find you calm and prepared, wiser for what experience has taught you.