An interesting article caught my attention recently. Drew Lyon, Endowed Chair in Small Grains Extension and Research with Washington State University, was reminiscent about his 30 years as an extension specialist. See the full article here: http://smallgrains.wsu.edu/herbicide-resistance-looking-back-and-forward/
In his article, Dr. Lyon talked about the history of annual grassy weed management in a small grain dominated cropping system. His perspective is worth sharing. I believe too often we get caught up in the here and now and lose sight of what history can teach us.
He started in Nebraska working on control of downy brome (cheatgrass), jointed goat grass, and feral rye. His focus at the time was to get growers to diversify and intensify their winter wheat-fallow cropping systems to control these winter annual grasses. Growers there added a summer crop that allowed them to stay out of winter wheat for two years. The economy of generic glyphosate also allowed for better adoption of reduced tillage. “Growers were managing their winter annual grass weeds and reducing the amount of fallow in their operations. [He] felt good about [his] educational efforts on managing winter annual grass weeds in wheat. The problem was not solved, but things had become manageable.”
Then Clearfield wheat and Beyond (imazamox) herbicide came along, allowing chemical control of annual grasses IN wheat production. Maverick (Sulfosulfuron) and Olympus (Propoxycarbazone-sodium) brought added ability to selectively control winter annual grasses. Going out of wheat and into alternative crops became less desirable. Weed control could be accomplished without rotation. It was simple and effective.
Fast forward 20 years and along comes herbicide resistance. This happens when a rare biotype of a weed has the genetic trait to be immune, or less damaged by, a specific herbicide. As that herbicide is repeatedly used, weeds with the resistant trait become more common as that trait is allowed to pass to successive weed generations. Eventually we realize the herbicide isn’t ‘working like it used to.’ In reality the herbicide is the same, but the weeds have changed. We unintentionally select rare individual weeds to proliferate when we repeatedly use only one herbicide year after year.
Going back to Dr. Drew Lyon’s article, he concluded by saying, “It seems our dalliance with herbicides in lieu of crop rotation and other integrated weed management approaches is about to return us to the place where I started my career; a place where we have few, if any, effective herbicide options for the selective control of winter annual and other grass weeds in wheat.”
Managing herbicide resistance can be complicated. You must rotate across herbicide families and modes of action. This is more than switching brands or herbicides. There are charts available to help identify viable chemical alternatives. An internet search for, ‘take action herbicide classification’ will provide one valuable resource. In addition, don’t forget to integrate non-chemical weed control methods as well. History is a kind teacher if we listen, or a lash-toting tyrant if we don’t.