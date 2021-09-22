Spending more time outside during the daytime may significantly improve sleep-, mood-, and circadian-rhythms, according to a recent study.
Circadian Rhythms
Circadian rhythms are 24-hour cycles that are part of the body’s internal clock, running in the background to carry out essential functions and processes. One of the most important and well-known circadian rhythms is the sleep-wake cycle.
Circadian rhythms are synchronized with a master clock in the brain. This master clock is directly influenced by environmental cues, especially light, which is why circadian rhythms are tied to the cycle of day and night. The dim light at night and bright light during the day are essential for properly aligning circadian rhythms.
A properly aligned circadian rhythm can promote consistent and restorative sleep. When thrown off, it can create significant sleeping problems. Circadian rhythms may also play a role in physical and mental health.
Electronic Light
The increased use of electric lighting and light-emitting electronic devices at night may blur the distinction between day and night, which may significantly alter circadian rhythms. A blunted circadian rhythm has been consistently reported in depressive disorders, which are characterized by symptoms including low mood, fatigue, and poor sleep quality. Insufficient exposure to daytime light could be a key factor contributing to poor mood and sleep outcomes in depressive disorders.
Research
A study was conducted on adult participants drawn from the United Kingdom Biobank (n = 502,000; age range; 37-73 years; 54% women) from 2006 to 2010. Participants provided detailed demographic, lifestyle, health, mood, and physical information. Participant responses to daytime light exposure were limited to those observed in the typical day length in the United Kingdom during the summer (16 hours) and winter (8 hours).
Among the study participants, a median of 2.5 daylight hours outdoors per day was observed. Each additional hour spent outdoors during the day was associated with several outcomes:
· Less major depressive disorder
· Less antidepressant usage
· Less frequent low mood
· Greater self-reported happiness
· Greater ease in getting up
· Less tiredness
· Fewer insomnia symptoms.
The findings suggest that low daytime light exposure is an important environmental risk factor for mood, sleep, and circadian-related outcomes. More research is needed to understand the role of light in the development of mood and sleep disorders.
Reference
Burns AC, Saxena R, Vetter C, Phillips AJK, Lane JM, Cain SW. Time spent in outdoor light is associated with mood, sleep, and circadian rhythm-related outcomes: a cross-sectional and longitudinal study in over 400,000 UK Biobank participants. Journal of Affective Disorders. Published online August 27, 2021. doi:10.1016/j.jad.2021.08.056