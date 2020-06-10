It is soon time that powdery mildew will start showing up. While some species are more susceptible than others, it can affect nearly all kinds of plants. Locally it is common on vegetables (especially squash and melons), lilacs, apple, pear, grape and rose. Powdery mildews are characterized by spots or patches of white to grayish, talcum-powderlike growth. The disease is most obvious on the upper sides of the leaves but also affects the bottom sides of leaves, young stems, buds, flowers and young fruit. Infected leaves may become distorted, turn yellow with small patches of green, and fall prematurely. Infected buds may fail to open.
The severity of powdery mildew infestation is a function of host susceptibility, cultural practices, inoculum levels (presence of the disease in the past), and weather conditions throughout the growing season. Here are some ways to reduce its impact this season.
· If you have experienced powdery mildew in the past, apply fungicides protectively before it has become a problem. Spectracide Immunox, Monterey Garden Fungicide, chlorothalonil and others can be applied twice, spaced 14 days apart.
· Organic treatment options are horticultural oil (0.5%), Serenade, potassium bicarbonate (Bicarb, Kaligreen), or neem oil. Organic products must be applied every 5 to 7 days.
· Limit irrigation that wets foliage. Sprinkler irrigation encourages a more humid environment that favors powdery mildew.
· Crowded or shaded areas are more prone to infection. Thin branches and foliage in problem-prone areas to increase airflow.
· Remove infected tissues early to prevent its spread.
· Avoid late-summer applications of nitrogen fertilizer to limit the production of succulent tissue, which is more susceptible to infection.
· If you are in an area with consistent issues, look for plant varieties that are listed as being resistant to powdery mildew.
Powdery mildew is very common in our area. Creating warm, moist environments is what we do to favor much of our ornamental and garden plant growth. You are highly likely to experience some level of this pest every few years. The internet is full of pictures which can help you know what to look for. Most importantly, be observant. The earlier you recognize this disease, the quicker you can treat it and alleviate the problems it can cause. While seldom fatal, it significantly reduces plant vigor.