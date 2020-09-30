Fall is a great time to plant trees. Cool fall temperature leads to lower water demand and less stress on the new tree. Spring is also a good time, there being benefits to both. Regardless of when you choose, timing is less critical than technique. I have become convinced that many challenges, sometimes years later, can be traced back to improper planting.
Preparing to Plant
Always remove any burlap wrapping or other packing materials. I’ve seen trees strangled by a bit of twine years after planting. Any trees that have been growing in pots for an extended time are vulnerable to being root bound. Cut any circling roots so they will not strangle the tree later. Use pruning shears or a knife to make slices 1 to 2 inches deep going from the top of the root ball to the bottom. Make these slices in three or four places around the root ball. Pull the roots growing along the outside of the root ball away from the root ball. This enhances the distribution of regenerated roots as new roots grow from behind the cut ends.
Proper Depth
I’ve been taught that planting depth mattered, and I’ve become a convert. Planting too shallow leaves roots exposed and gardeners intuitively avoid this. Planting too deep is another story. Trees that fail to thrive, mysteriously die, or develop root rot symptoms are frequently trees that have been planted too deep. Dig the hole only as deep as the root ball. Uncompacted soil below the root ball will settle, leading to a deep planting. The point at which the roots flair out should be at the soil line. Burying the root collar (point where trunk transitions to root) will stress your tree and lead to grief.
In poorly drained or compacted soil this is especially critical. The majority of a tree’s roots develop in the top 12 inches. If the tree is planted too deep, new roots will have difficulty developing due to lack of oxygen. If you learn one thing from this article, DO NOT plant your tree too deep.
Fertilize Sparingly, Water Frequently
Newly planted trees should not receive much nitrogen fertilizer. Doing so will increase shoot growth and leave roots disproportioned. Compost or potting mix is okay to add because it has relatively little nitrogen. Low fertility levels will favor root growth. As a rule, do not apply commercial fertilizer during the first year of establishment. Roots before shoots will create a healthier tree long-term.
A newly planted tree is one of the few times you need to water more frequently. Roots are not well established and therefore need more frequent water to meet the needs of the tree that is unnaturally heavy with top growth. As the roots develop, infrequent deep watering is a must. In the first year, however, keep consistent watering.